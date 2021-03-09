Iowa officials report 513 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 340,207 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,574 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, according to officials, was 4.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials also reported:
- 1,580,961 have been tested for the virus (4,167,019 total tests).
- 321,530 people have recovered.
- 179 people were hospitalized, up 11 from Monday.
- 33 people were in the intensive care unit, 28 were admitted over the last 24 hours and nine people were on a ventilator.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 916,360 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. Of those, 883,193 have gone to Iowa residents.
The state website also showed that 599,773 Iowans, 19.01% of the population, have had at least one dose of the two-shot series, and 283,420, 8.98% of the population, completed the series.
Locally:
|County
|Total Doses Administered to County Residents
|County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Scott
|41,885
|28,429
|16.44%
|13,456
|7.78%
|Muscatine
|9,297
|6,912
|16.20%
|2,385
|5.59%
|Clinton
|11,293
|8,152
|17.56%
|3,141
|6.77%
|Des Moines
|12,293
|7,977
|20.47%
|4,316
|11.08%
|Lee
|8,149
|5,885
|17.49%
|2,264
|6.73%
|Henry
|4,744
|3,441
|17.24%
|1,303
|6.53%
|Jackson
|5,752
|4,270
|21.97%
|1,482
|7.62%
|Cedar
|6,136
|4,244
|22.78%
|1,892
|10.16%
|Louisa
|2,490
|1,805
|16.36%
|685
|6.21%
