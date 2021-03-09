Advertisement

Iowa officials report 513 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 340,207 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,574 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, according to officials, was 4.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials also reported:

  • 1,580,961 have been tested for the virus (4,167,019 total tests).
  • 321,530 people have recovered.
  • 179 people were hospitalized, up 11 from Monday.
  • 33 people were in the intensive care unit, 28 were admitted over the last 24 hours and nine people were on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 916,360 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. Of those, 883,193 have gone to Iowa residents.

The state website also showed that 599,773 Iowans, 19.01% of the population, have had at least one dose of the two-shot series, and 283,420, 8.98% of the population, completed the series.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses Administered to County ResidentsCounty Residents Receiving at Least One Dose% of County Residents Receiving at Least One DoseCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Scott41,88528,42916.44%13,4567.78%
Muscatine9,2976,91216.20%2,3855.59%
Clinton11,2938,15217.56%3,1416.77%
Des Moines12,2937,97720.47%4,31611.08%
Lee8,1495,88517.49%2,2646.73%
Henry4,7443,44117.24%1,3036.53%
Jackson5,7524,27021.97%1,4827.62%
Cedar6,1364,24422.78%1,89210.16%
Louisa2,4901,80516.36%6856.21%

