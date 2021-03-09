Iowa officials report 513 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 340,207 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,574 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, according to officials, was 4.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials also reported:

1,580,961 have been tested for the virus (4,167,019 total tests).

321,530 people have recovered.

179 people were hospitalized, up 11 from Monday.

33 people were in the intensive care unit, 28 were admitted over the last 24 hours and nine people were on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 916,360 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. Of those, 883,193 have gone to Iowa residents.

The state website also showed that 599,773 Iowans, 19.01% of the population, have had at least one dose of the two-shot series, and 283,420, 8.98% of the population, completed the series.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered to County Residents County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose % of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Scott 41,885 28,429 16.44% 13,456 7.78% Muscatine 9,297 6,912 16.20% 2,385 5.59% Clinton 11,293 8,152 17.56% 3,141 6.77% Des Moines 12,293 7,977 20.47% 4,316 11.08% Lee 8,149 5,885 17.49% 2,264 6.73% Henry 4,744 3,441 17.24% 1,303 6.53% Jackson 5,752 4,270 21.97% 1,482 7.62% Cedar 6,136 4,244 22.78% 1,892 10.16% Louisa 2,490 1,805 16.36% 685 6.21%

