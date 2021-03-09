Advertisement

Last day to register to vote in Illinois Consolidated Election

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Illinois (KWQC) - March 9, 2021 is the last day to register to vote for the Illinois Consolidated Election on April 6th.

On the ballot is the Moline Mayoral Race, positions for the Villages of Carbon Cliff, Coal Valley, and Milan. As well as a handful of trustee, treasurer, and alderman positions throughout Rock Island County. You can also vote early in the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office starting Friday, March 12th.

