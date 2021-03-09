Advertisement

March is American Red Cross Month

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Trish Burnett, Executive Director of American Red Cross Serving Quad Cities and West Central Illinois. 78 years ago, President Franklin Roosevelt declared March as American Red Cross celebration month. Burnett talks about how it is a monthlong occasion to show appreciation toward all who volunteer, donate, and do the frontline work that helps members of our community.

Watch the segment to learn more about the very important work of the American Red Cross. Anytime folks go through tragedy, they need help in finding a path forward. Those are the services that this non-profit provide the community as a whole---whenever or wherever there is a need.

Redcross.org Local phone number: 309-743-2166

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Breezy and pleasant conditions this afternoon, with highs in the 60's & 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Alzheimer's Association
The Growing Burden of Alzheimer’s
Paula's Homemade Irish Cream
Paula’s Homemade Irish Cream