March is American Red Cross Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Trish Burnett, Executive Director of American Red Cross Serving Quad Cities and West Central Illinois. 78 years ago, President Franklin Roosevelt declared March as American Red Cross celebration month. Burnett talks about how it is a monthlong occasion to show appreciation toward all who volunteer, donate, and do the frontline work that helps members of our community.

Watch the segment to learn more about the very important work of the American Red Cross. Anytime folks go through tragedy, they need help in finding a path forward. Those are the services that this non-profit provide the community as a whole---whenever or wherever there is a need.

Redcross.org Local phone number: 309-743-2166

