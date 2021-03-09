DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coming up this weekend, it’s a chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2021 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13, with the “Mask Up St. Patrick’s Day Bash”. Shawn Loter, General Manager of the MVF, joins PSL to highlight all the upcoming Irish fun. Gates open at 7 p.m. Friday night and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

New this year include a parade on the grounds on Saturday (start time at 11 a.m.). It’ll start at West High School.

The Iowa Building will be designated as the Family Friendly Kid’s Zone. Jumpin’ Joey will have Bounce Houses, we will have a free Kids Karaoke stage from noon-2:30 and Justin Kay will make an appearance with a race car on display, food and more.

The Fair Center will feature Bands on Friday from 8pm-1 and again on Saturday from 11:30 am until 1 am. Admission is free.

St. Pat's Bash at MVF 2021 Info (none)

