Advertisement

Mask Up St. Patrick’s Day Bash

The MVF celebration will be Friday & Saturday, March 12-13
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coming up this weekend, it’s a chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2021 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13, with the “Mask Up St. Patrick’s Day Bash”. Shawn Loter, General Manager of the MVF, joins PSL to highlight all the upcoming Irish fun. Gates open at 7 p.m. Friday night and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

New this year include a parade on the grounds on Saturday (start time at 11 a.m.). It’ll start at West High School.

The Iowa Building will be designated as the Family Friendly Kid’s Zone. Jumpin’ Joey will have Bounce Houses, we will have a free Kids Karaoke stage from noon-2:30 and Justin Kay will make an appearance with a race car on display, food and more.

The Fair Center will feature Bands on Friday from 8pm-1 and again on Saturday from 11:30 am until 1 am. Admission is free.

St. Pat's Bash at MVF 2021 Info
St. Pat's Bash at MVF 2021 Info(none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Breezy and pleasant conditions this afternoon, with highs in the 60's & 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Alzheimer's Association
The Growing Burden of Alzheimer’s
Paula's Homemade Irish Cream
Paula’s Homemade Irish Cream