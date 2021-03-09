Advertisement

New Orleans man killed trying to sell dirt bike on social media

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a New Orleans man was found in Uptown New Orleans Monday morning after police say he was shot and killed in Jefferson Parish.

Joseph Vindel, 29, was found shot to death in the 2300 block of Coliseum Street in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto held a news conference Monday saying that Vindel was killed Sunday, March 7 after he traveled to Harvey on the west bank of Jefferson Parish to sell a dirt bike.

Lopinto said the investigation began as a missing person case in New Orleans.

JPSO investigators have determined that between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday, Vindel met with the suspect, 20-year-old Jalen Harvey, at an apartment complex located at 2101 Manhattan Boulevard to sell a dirt bike.

Jalen Harvey, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Vindel during the sale of a...
Jalen Harvey, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Vindel during the sale of a dirt bike.(JPSO)

During the course of the transaction, the suspect shot and killed Vindel.

The suspect then drove the victim’s vehicle to Coliseum Street in New Orleans and abandoned it. The victim’s body was still inside the vehicle.

Sunday evening, JPSO was contacted by Vindel’s family and became involved in the investigation.

Investigators were able to determine the victim’s last known location and located the victim’s dirt bike at Jalen Harvey’s apartment.

During questioning, Harvey admitted to shooting Vindel and taking his vehicle to New Orleans.

Harvey left the victim and the car on Coliseum Street then drove the dirt bike back to the west bank of Jefferson Parish.

Harvey has been charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lockdown has been lifted in Davenport after Central High School was notified about a...
Lockdown lifted at Central High School in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Biden administration won’t defend Trump immigration rule
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case
Eligible to anyone 18-64 with pre-existing conditions or 65 and older, who work or live in...
Louisa County Health Dept. scheduling vaccine appointments on March 11th
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol