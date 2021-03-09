Advertisement

One person injured following a shooting in Davenport

Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured following a shooting in Davenport Monday night.

In a news release, Davenport Police responded at 8:07 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road for reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, a person with an apparent gunshot wound was located in a nearby apartment. The victim was transported to Genesis East Medical Center where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous shell casings were also recovered in the 2900 block of W. 34th Street.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates when information becomes available.

