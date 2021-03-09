Advertisement

Passenger coughs on Uber driver, steals his phone and mask in attack caught on video

By KPIX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Video shows an Uber driver being harassed and assaulted after he refused three passengers service in a dispute over masks.

It all began when the driver, Subhakar Khadka, picked up the women Sunday afternoon.

When he noticed one woman wasn’t wearing a mask, he said he asked her to put one on.

He said he drove to a nearby gas station so she could buy one, but by then, the racial slurs and taunting had already begun.

The video shows the passengers harassing Khadka. The woman seated behind Khadka takes off her mask and coughs on Khadka. She then steals his phone, rips off his mask and strikes him.

“I never said anything bad to them,” Khadka said. “I never cursed. I was not raised that way.”

He said after the women eventually got out of his car, the woman seen in the video wearing red pepper-sprayed inside the car.

Khadka said he came to the U.S. eight years ago and works hard to support his family in Nepal.

He believes he was targeted because of his race.

“If I was of another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them, I am pretty sure,” he said. “The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m not among one of them, it’s easy for them to intimidate me.”

Khadka said Uber gave him $120 in cleaning funds after multiple requests, but he said that’s not enough.

Uber said in a statement: “The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber.”

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal family says Harry, Meghan racism charges ‘concerning’
A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and...
Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws
Meghan Markle was treated poorly by the British press, some have observed.
Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon set to OK extending Guard deployment at Capitol