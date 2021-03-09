Paula’s Homemade Irish Cream

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands is teasing that she is going to show viewers how to make her special family recipe for homemade Irish Cream. She describes it as the “booziest chocolate milk yumminess”! So get ready to learn the recipe coming up tomorrow, March 10 (a week before St. Patrick’s Day), starting at 3 p.m. on Paula Sands Live.

