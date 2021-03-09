Rock Island Arsenal Museum Renovations

ROCK ISLAND, Ill.-- (KWQC)

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum has been closed for about a year due to COVID. Patrick Allie, Director of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, joins PSL over ZOOM to talk about this historic museum that most Quad Citians may not know exists.

During this ongoing closure, it is currently undergoing a major, $1.5 M renovation to refocus the museum on its mission which is telling the history of Rock Island Arsenal, Arsenal Island, and its Command. Some of the artifacts will be changed out---and new additions, as well. These renovations will likely take at least 18 months to complete---late summer/early fall 2022 is the target date to re-open. Watch the segment to learn more and see images of the impressive artifacts.

Museum - General Inquiries 309-782-5021 contact@arsenalhistoricalsociety.org

