Advertisement

Rock Island Arsenal Museum Renovations

Target re-opening: Fall 2022
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill.-- (KWQC)

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum has been closed for about a year due to COVID. Patrick Allie, Director of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, joins PSL over ZOOM to talk about this historic museum that most Quad Citians may not know exists.

During this ongoing closure, it is currently undergoing a major, $1.5 M renovation to refocus the museum on its mission which is telling the history of Rock Island Arsenal, Arsenal Island, and its Command. Some of the artifacts will be changed out---and new additions, as well. These renovations will likely take at least 18 months to complete---late summer/early fall 2022 is the target date to re-open. Watch the segment to learn more and see images of the impressive artifacts.

Museum - General Inquiries 309-782-5021 contact@arsenalhistoricalsociety.org

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Breezy and pleasant conditions this afternoon, with highs in the 60's & 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Alzheimer's Association
The Growing Burden of Alzheimer’s
Paula's Homemade Irish Cream
Paula’s Homemade Irish Cream