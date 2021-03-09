Advertisement

Rock Island shooting on Monday leaves one injured

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person sustained minor injuries following a shooting in Rock Island Monday morning.

They were called to 11th Street and 20th Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Officials tell TV6 the shooting victim drove themself to the hospital where they were treated and released.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

