Rock Island shooting on Monday leaves one injured

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person sustained minor injuries following a shooting in Rock Island Monday morning.

They were called to 11th Street and 20th Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Officials tell TV6 the shooting victim drove themself to the hospital where they were treated and released.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

