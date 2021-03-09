Advertisement

Savvy Tax Planning Tactics

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC)-

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, in Bettendorf, came on PSL to address how important it is to prepare for tax season all year long.

Some of the following tips are shared:

  • Tax planning IS financial planning---you should be doing it all year
  • Understand tax credits and deductions
  • Feed your retirement accounts (10-15%)
  • Diversify investments
  • Check your withholding! (consider updating W-4 with the goal of breaking even annually)

True Financial Partners / 3475 Utica Ridge Road / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / (563) 359-TRUE (8783) /

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Breezy and pleasant conditions this afternoon, with highs in the 60's & 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Alzheimer's Association
The Growing Burden of Alzheimer’s
Paula's Homemade Irish Cream
Paula’s Homemade Irish Cream