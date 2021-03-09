Savvy Tax Planning Tactics

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC)-

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, in Bettendorf, came on PSL to address how important it is to prepare for tax season all year long.

Some of the following tips are shared:

Tax planning IS financial planning---you should be doing it all year

Understand tax credits and deductions

Feed your retirement accounts (10-15%)

Diversify investments

Check your withholding! (consider updating W-4 with the goal of breaking even annually)

