Scott County to hold vaccination clinic for the disabled and their caretakers March 10

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department has received an extra allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine and will use it this week during a one-day vaccination clinic for people with disabilities and their caretakers under Phase 1-B, Tier-2 of vaccinations in Iowa.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the former Sears store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. Individuals with disabilities living in a home setting who are dependent on attendant care staff and Individuals identified as attendant care staff, even if they are a family member, are eligible under this group. They will need to bring a form of identification to the clinic.

Registration opened Tuesday afternoon at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. Registration for this special clinic will only be available through the online link.

Tips for using the online scheduling system can be found here: https://www.scottcountyiowa.net/health/pub/COVID-19/resources/Guidance/For_PublicHow_to_Schedule_A_Vaccine.pdf

The 2nd dose of the vaccine will also be given three weeks after to the individuals vaccinated during this clinic. Additional clinics for all priority groups will be scheduled as supply increases.

