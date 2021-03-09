Stolen cars up by 156 percent from last year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Davenport Police Department, 54 cars were stolen throughout the city in the month of January and 33 in February, making 87 cars in total that were stolen in Davenport between January 1 and February 28.

The TV6 Investigates team put together a map to show where those cars have been stolen:

The crimes seem to spike around the downtown and central areas of the city, which is similar to previous years.

According to police, 34 cars were taken throughout the same time period in 2020, which makes this year’s numbers an increase of 156 percent.

2021 stolen car data shows similarities to 2017, which had the same number of thefts by February 28, and 2018, which had 111.

“We have experienced a lot of car thefts. Especially over the last few years, and we had an influx especially over the past couple of months,” said Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski, “we have people out in the community that want to do this. It’s happening almost everyday here in the Quad Cities.”

Police say that 12 arrests have been made this year from these incidents thus far with the typical suspect being around 15 to 16 years of age. The suspects are typically repeat offenders.

Police in the Quad Cities Area say that almost all car theft crimes are preventable and have made a campaign called Lock it Down QC to remind everyone to lock their cars, and to keep the keys.

