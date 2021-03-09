The Growing Burden of Alzheimer’s

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The burden of Alzheimer’s on individuals and families continues to grow. More Americans are living with the disease – there are 6.2 million seniors age 65+ living with Alzheimer’s. That means by 2050, that number is expected to more than double to 12.7 million. In our area alone, there are currently 66,000 Iowans and 230,000 Illinoisans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and those numbers are estimated to increase by between 10 – 13% by the year 2050.

Megan Pedersen with Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter joins PSL to elaborate more the latest data and what can be done moving forward. Particular emphasis is on Americans that are providing unpaid care for people living with dementia and the barriers for certain populations to get treatment. The impact across families and society is astounding. Watch the video to learn more and be sure to access the full report at alz.org/facts and as always please call our free 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 with any questions related to Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and more.

