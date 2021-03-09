Two Muscatine Police Officers Honored For Saving Lives

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Not one, but two Muscatine police officers are being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to save lives. Officers Whitni Pena and Jolisa Colman were honored by the Iowa Association of Women Police in a ceremony in Sioux City, Iowa on Monday evening.

Pena was named the 2019-2020 Officer of the Year and Colman was named an Honorary Officer of the year. Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington attended the award ceremony.

“I am very proud of these two officers. They are a valuable asset not only to the department, but our community as well. Great job ladies”, Talkington said.

Officer Pena was honored for saving the life of a child during a birthday party at a local motel in February of 2020. She was off-duty, attending the party, when she and another woman pulled a child from the shallow end of the pool. Officer Pena noticed the child was not breathing and performed CPR. She got the child breathing again and he made a full recovery.

Officer Colman was also honored for an incident that happened in February of 2020. Colman was on patrol when she responded to a report of a woman attempting to jump from a bridge into the Mississippi River. As Officer Colman approached, the woman pushed herself over the ledge saying she was going to jump. Colman got to the ledge in time to grab her arm and jacket sleeve preventing her from falling into the river. Officer Colman held on to the woman and continued to talk to her until she eventually climbed herself to safety.

Both officers have also been honored by the city for their actions. Colman was awarded the Medal Of Valor and the Life Saving Award. Pena was given the Life Saving Award.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.