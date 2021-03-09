When will the third stimulus checks arrive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is back in the House after the Senate passed a different version on Saturday.

“I will tell you that our focus right now is on getting this bill across the finish line, getting relief out to the American people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on the bill, which includes direct payments to Americans, before it heads to the White House.

“One of the things that boosted the economy the most, back in march when we passed the cares act, was the $1,200 checks that people got,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

As part of the payments, people earning up to $75,000 will receive $1,400. Married couples who file their taxes jointly are eligible on total household incomes of up to $150,000.

The payment then lowers as income increases, capping at $80,000 for individuals, $120,000 for heads of households, and $160,000 for married couples. The bill also qualifies parents with dependent children, including college students, for additional payments.

Once signed by President Biden, the Internal Revenue Service could begin depositing and mailing checks within days to a week. If you filed your taxes electronically and receive a tax return by direct deposit, your payment will arrive the fastest. Those who receive a tax return by check in the mail will take longer.

If you were previously eligible for one of the first two checks, but didn’t receive it you are still eligible for a tax credit of the same amount.

More information can be found on the IRS website by clicking here .

