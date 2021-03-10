Advertisement

AP source: US to buy additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson doses

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is announcing Wednesday the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following. A White House official previewed the news on the condition of anonymity before the president’s remarks.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials. They could also be used as potential “boosters” to further protect against emerging virus variants, or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

CDC has information and resources about COVID-19 that are easy to read, for people with limited English, and in American...

Posted by CDC on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lockdown has been lifted in Davenport after Central High School was notified about a...
Lockdown lifted at Central High School in Davenport
A man was injured following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Davenport.
Man injured following shooting Tuesday morning in Davenport
U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
26th St. and 12th Ave. were blocked off for some time but are now open to traffic.
Police respond to confirmed gunfire incident on 12th Avenue in Moline

Latest News

Quad-City Times Bix 7 Road Race returns!
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and...
Senate confirms Ohio Rep. Fudge as housing secretary
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud
The talks with Dollar General come amid concerns that rural Americans won’t have easy access to...
CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Feds arrest CEO at upscale Houston home for alleged Medicare fraud