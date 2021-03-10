Davenport sees three separate shots fired incidents in less than nine hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - From 5 P.M. Monday to 2 A.M. Tuesday, the city of Davenport saw three separate shots fired incidents.

It first started just after 5 P.M. Monday on Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street. Davenport police said no victims were found at the scene but confirmed a house and vehicle were hit by bullets.

Then, a few hours later at 8 P.M. Monday, DPD responded to a shots fired on Hillandale Road in West Davenport near 34th Street. Police said one person was found with an apparent gun shot wound, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Finally, just before 2 A.M., a third shots fired incident happened on E 2nd Street in Downtown Davenport near the Arsenal Bridge. Police say one person was injured and is expected to survive. Rick Harris owns Bootleg Hill just blocks away from the early morning shooting scene and said he’s not surprised by the increase in violence.

“It’s a real problem with all these shootings, I guess it’s inevitable with the weather changing, more people out end everything but we don’t want shootings, it’s terrible,” Harris said, “You kind of wonder what goes through someone’s mind to take a gun and shoot somebody, or try to shoot somebody and I just don’t understand how people can be that way at all.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.