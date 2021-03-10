Advertisement

Arrests made after crash in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman in separate vehicles Wednesday in the area of 13th Street and 12th Avenue.

Police say the woman reported the man had been chasing her, driving in a black Dodge. The woman told police she called 911 after the man shot at her.

Officers say they found the suspected vehicle and the Dodge, attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

Officials say the pursuit went to East Moline, crashing into the area of 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities. Three men allegedly ran from the vehicle, “quickly captured” by police from Moline and East Moline.

The incident is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Police say multiple people are in custody and there is no danger to the public.

“The interagency cooperation in the Quad Cities is extraordinary and is vital to the safety of our community. By working together, the law enforcement community is able to quickly respond and increase manpower quickly to resolve an incident. Thanks to the dedicated law enforcement professionals from these agencies, the incident was quickly resolved,” said Moline Police in a press release.

