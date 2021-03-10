Advertisement

First Alert Day 3/10/2021 6 PM-Midnight for strong to severe storms

Strong winds, small hail and isolated tornado possible
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 PM until Midnight today for strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop out of the northwest by late afternoon as a front makes way across the region. There is a chance that these storms could becoming strong to severe continuing into this evening.

The main threats will be damaging winds and small hail, but we could also see a slight chance for isolated tornadoes. The severe weather threat should diminish by late evening, followed by mostly cloudy skies, then gradual clearing toward morning. The TV6 Weather Team will be tracking these storms through this afternoon and into this evening.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

