Greek Chicken Couscous Salad Recipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

Katie Schaeffer, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee returns to highlight that March is National Nutrition Month which is a reminder to all that we should try to eat better for overall health and wellbeing. This is the second of two segments on the topic during Schaeffer’s visit to PSL on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

One recipe/meal idea that encompasses all food groups and is healthy is Greek Chicken Couscous Salad from the Hy-Vee website. The entire recipe, ingredients, and prep information is at the embedded link. Watch the video to see how easily it comes together with Katie!

