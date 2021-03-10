Illinois National Guard assists in mass vaccination clinic in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Army National Guard stepped in to assist with the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Illinois Quad Cities area. The Rock Island County Health Department is welcoming the additional help.

“We just think it’s a breath of fresh air. It’s so great to have extra support. We certainly have appreciated our staff. We feel like Rock Island County Health Department staff has worked very hard. We’ve got a lot of people vaccinated, but this is an opportunity to get even more people vaccinated so we really appreciate that,” said Nita Ludwig, the Administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department.

“The fact that we have the national guard here and these contract nurses from IDPH, this is going to make this process so much better,” said Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We’re ramping up but eventually we’re going to be able to do 6,000 people a week and hopefully maybe even more. It just depends on vaccine supply. Next couple of days we’ll be doing about 475 a day but later on, in the week we’re going to be really close to 1,000.”

Those who serve in the guard said it’s just what they do.

“This is what we join the National Guard to do...is serve these citizens in our communities and most soldiers are very happy to be on this duty, giving back to the community,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Roxworthy, the Commander of the 634th Brigade Support Battalion and Commander of Task Force 3 for the Illinois National Guard’s immunization efforts.

The extra hands mean more people can get vaccinated.

“Everybody’s very friendly and helpful and it’s been very quick and very easy,” said Carolyn Kraintz, of Moline, as she described her experience at Tuesday’s vaccination clinic. “Kind of difficult at first to get in there and get that appointment. You had to be, you know, quick, I’m not that quick so this is a great setup to be able to get more people vaccinated,” she said.

For retired army veteran, William Smith, the decision was easy for him after a recommendation from his daughter who works in the healthcare field.

“Yes. I asked her. She said yeah dad, I had it done. You should take it. So I take her advice. I’m retired so I did the right thing for her,” he said, “I think it’s a good thing for me to get vaccinated so I can be around family, friends.”

The Camden Centre will be the vaccination site for at least the next 3 months.

“We’re extremely happy to have this facility being used for such a great purpose. We hope that this makes it much more convenient for people to get their vaccinations,” Duane Dawson, the Mayor of Milan, said, “We’re hoping that this is a small part of getting the Quad Cities and whole surrounding area ready to get back to normal.”

All of this is in an effort to continue the vaccination process.

“It is really going to go a long way to getting people vaccinated and that’s what we need. We need people to get vaccinated,” Hill said.

“Our role is huge in this operation but I’d really like to thank our families and our employers for allowing us to help support this mission because everyone’s been hit in the pandemic and often times we don’t say thank you to the people who are supporting us to help support this mission so I’d like to say thank you,” Roxworthy said.

