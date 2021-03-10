Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths Wednesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases and 20,810 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,157 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 242 were in the intensive care unit and 111 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.6%.

IDPH also reported that 3,567,927 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,247,781 people, 9.79% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,369 doses.  On Tuesday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois.

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau9,0203,0469.23%
Carroll3,0819626.72%
Henderson1,0463705.51%
Henry15,0085,3726,709
Jo Daviess5,3171,7658.26%
Knox17,6937,11314.19%
McDonough8,4843,12510.43%
Mercer4,7341,60910.31%
Rock Island36,01613,4239.36%
Stark1,71362711.55%
Warren5,1571,94011.39%
Whiteside15,0265,4999.89%

