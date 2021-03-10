Illinois officials report 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases and 20,810 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,157 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 242 were in the intensive care unit and 111 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.6%.

IDPH also reported that 3,567,927 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,247,781 people, 9.79% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,369 doses. On Tuesday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois.

County Total Doses Administered County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Bureau 9,020 3,046 9.23% Carroll 3,081 962 6.72% Henderson 1,046 370 5.51% Henry 15,008 5,372 6,709 Jo Daviess 5,317 1,765 8.26% Knox 17,693 7,113 14.19% McDonough 8,484 3,125 10.43% Mercer 4,734 1,609 10.31% Rock Island 36,016 13,423 9.36% Stark 1,713 627 11.55% Warren 5,157 1,940 11.39% Whiteside 15,026 5,499 9.89%

