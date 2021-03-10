Illinois officials report 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths.
IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases and 20,810 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 1,157 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 242 were in the intensive care unit and 111 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.6%.
IDPH also reported that 3,567,927 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,247,781 people, 9.79% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,369 doses. On Tuesday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois.
|County
|Total Doses Administered
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Bureau
|9,020
|3,046
|9.23%
|Carroll
|3,081
|962
|6.72%
|Henderson
|1,046
|370
|5.51%
|Henry
|15,008
|5,372
|6,709
|Jo Daviess
|5,317
|1,765
|8.26%
|Knox
|17,693
|7,113
|14.19%
|McDonough
|8,484
|3,125
|10.43%
|Mercer
|4,734
|1,609
|10.31%
|Rock Island
|36,016
|13,423
|9.36%
|Stark
|1,713
|627
|11.55%
|Warren
|5,157
|1,940
|11.39%
|Whiteside
|15,026
|5,499
|9.89%
