Iowa officials report 802 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 802 new COVID-19 and 27 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 341,009 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,601 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, was 4.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials also reported:

  • Number of people tested: 1,585,022 (4,186,243 total tests).
  • Total recovered: 322,276
  • Total hospitalized: 173 (down six from Tuesday). Thirty-nine people were in the intensive care unit, 33 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 10 people were on a ventilator.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Iowa officials reported that 941,250 doses - 907,249 to Iowans - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide.

As of 2:30 p.m., 612,076 Iowans, 19.40% of the population, have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine series, and 295,173 Iowans, 9.36% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

CountyTotal Doses Administered to County ResidentsCounty Residents Receiving at Least One Dose% of County Residents Receiving at Least One DoseCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Scott43,39428,98316.76%14,4118.33%
Muscatine9,6767,07216.58%2,6046.10%
Clinton11,4978,20517.67%3,2927.09%
Des Moines12,5008,15020.92%4,35011.16%
Lee8,6436,28718.68%2,3567%
Henry4,7823,47317.41%1,3096.56%
Jackson5,8104,29222.08%1,5187.81%
Cedar6,3064,33623.281,97010.58%
Louisa2,5421,82916.57%7136.46%

