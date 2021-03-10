Iowa officials report 802 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 802 new COVID-19 and 27 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 341,009 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,601 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, was 4.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials also reported:

Number of people tested: 1,585,022 (4,186,243 total tests).

Total recovered: 322,276

Total hospitalized: 173 (down six from Tuesday). Thirty-nine people were in the intensive care unit, 33 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 10 people were on a ventilator.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Iowa officials reported that 941,250 doses - 907,249 to Iowans - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide.

As of 2:30 p.m., 612,076 Iowans, 19.40% of the population, have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine series, and 295,173 Iowans, 9.36% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

County Total Doses Administered to County Residents County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose % of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Scott 43,394 28,983 16.76% 14,411 8.33% Muscatine 9,676 7,072 16.58% 2,604 6.10% Clinton 11,497 8,205 17.67% 3,292 7.09% Des Moines 12,500 8,150 20.92% 4,350 11.16% Lee 8,643 6,287 18.68% 2,356 7% Henry 4,782 3,473 17.41% 1,309 6.56% Jackson 5,810 4,292 22.08% 1,518 7.81% Cedar 6,306 4,336 23.28 1,970 10.58% Louisa 2,542 1,829 16.57% 713 6.46%

