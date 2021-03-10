Iowa officials report 802 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths over 24 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 802 new COVID-19 and 27 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 341,009 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,601 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, was 4.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials also reported:
- Number of people tested: 1,585,022 (4,186,243 total tests).
- Total recovered: 322,276
- Total hospitalized: 173 (down six from Tuesday). Thirty-nine people were in the intensive care unit, 33 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 10 people were on a ventilator.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Iowa officials reported that 941,250 doses - 907,249 to Iowans - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide.
As of 2:30 p.m., 612,076 Iowans, 19.40% of the population, have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine series, and 295,173 Iowans, 9.36% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
|County
|Total Doses Administered to County Residents
|County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Scott
|43,394
|28,983
|16.76%
|14,411
|8.33%
|Muscatine
|9,676
|7,072
|16.58%
|2,604
|6.10%
|Clinton
|11,497
|8,205
|17.67%
|3,292
|7.09%
|Des Moines
|12,500
|8,150
|20.92%
|4,350
|11.16%
|Lee
|8,643
|6,287
|18.68%
|2,356
|7%
|Henry
|4,782
|3,473
|17.41%
|1,309
|6.56%
|Jackson
|5,810
|4,292
|22.08%
|1,518
|7.81%
|Cedar
|6,306
|4,336
|23.28
|1,970
|10.58%
|Louisa
|2,542
|1,829
|16.57%
|713
|6.46%
