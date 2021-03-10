Advertisement

Is Your Child Binge Eating?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA (KWQC) -

Keri Ford, Holistic Life Coach & Founder & CEO of Elevate with Keri, joins PSL to address recent study findings that “Kidfluencers” are targeting young people with junk food ads which is definitely translating into a strong relationship between social media use and binge eating in kids. She shares practical tips of how anyone can step back from the unhealthy habit of binge or mindless eating.

  • Technology Tunes Us Out---We can miss the real cues of hunger or fullness
  • Watch for Binge Eating In Kids--Fast consumption of sugar, carbs, & unhealthy fats

Paula really likes Keri’s list of questions below for living in the moment & paying attention to oneself.

Implement Keri’s Conscious Breaks every 1-2 hours using timers:

1. Am I hungry?

2. Am I thirsty?

3. How am I feeling right now?

4. Is there anything my body needs right now?

Elevate with Keri is an elite transformational coaching movement dedicated to serving and elevating women’s emotional intelligence and whole-body wellness.

Email: hello@elevatewithkeri.com

