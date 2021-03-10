Advertisement

Louisa County Health Dept. scheduling vaccine appointments on March 11th

Eligible to anyone 18-64 with pre-existing conditions or 65 and older, who work or live in...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Those in Louisa County can circle their calendars for March 11th from 3-4 P.M. to try and schedule an appointment for your Covid-19 vaccine.

The county health department said all Phase 1B Tiers would be eligible for this sign-up to be vaccinated the week of March 15th, including those 18-64 with pre-existing conditions, and anyone over the age of 65 regardless of health.

One caveat of this sign-up is that you must live or work in the county in order to be eligible. The county health department says the scheduling link will go live at 3:00 P.M. and can also be scheduled by phone, which will also not take appointments until 3:00 P.M. on March 11th:

  • 319-523-3981
  • 319-527-0353
  • 319-527-0355

We will be making appointments on March 11th from 3-4pm. There will be online scheduling or call-in!

Posted by Louisa County Public Health, Iowa on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

