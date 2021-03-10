LULAC files lawsuit challenging new Iowa voting laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa is challenging the state’s new election laws as unconstitutional.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday , LULAC claims the shortening of the state’s early voting period by nine days, reducing the time in which voters can request and return absentee ballots by six days, and one less hour that polls are open on election day creates “undue burdens on the right to vote promised in the Iowa constitution.”

The lawsuit claims the new laws will have severe impacts on the rights for minority, elderly, rural, young, poor, new and disabled voters.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law Monday afternoon and says the law promotes transparency and accountability. In a statement, she said:

“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election. This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors. All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”

Derek Muller is a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law and said the lawsuit is a state court decision and could make it to the Iowa Supreme Court. He also said it’s up to the court on how to handle it.

“Courts sort of have a balancing test where they look at the state’s interest up against the burdens placed upon voters. It’s going to come out of trial to determine what kinds of burdens there are on voters, what other avenues they have to participate in the political process up against the state’s interest. Concerns in Iowa, concerns about evidence generally, things that are justifications for the enactment of law,” Muller said.

Iowa Attorney General Thomas Miller and Secretary of State Paul Pate are named as defendants in the lawsuit. In a statement to TV6 on Tuesday, Secretary Pate said:

“The Iowa Legislature makes the laws. It is our job as election officials to follow those laws. Iowa is consistently one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and participation and I’ll keep striving to make us number one. My office will continue providing resources to help every eligible Iowan be a voter and understand any changes in election law. Our goal has always been to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”

