Man arrested on drug charges in Lee County

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on drug charges in Lee County, Iowa.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 36-year-old Daniel Philp, of Montrose, Iowa. He was arrested on March 6 on an outstanding warrant for violating parole.

Philp’s arrest stems from a traffic stop that was conducted by the Montrose Police Department where he was taken into custody on his warrant and traffic offenses according to officials.

Officials say methamphetamine was found on Philp and they then contacted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force to assist.

He is being charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a 2nd offense, violation of drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Montrose Police Department, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

