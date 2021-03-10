Advertisement

Muscatine K-9 Receives Body Armor

Non-profit donates vest for Dino
Dino wearing his new bullet and stab protective vest
Dino wearing his new bullet and stab protective vest(Muscatine Police Department)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A canine crime fighter in Muscatine has some new protective equipment when he’s on the job. The non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. donated a bullet and stab proof vest to K9 Dino. Dino works for the Muscatine Police Department. His vest was sponsored by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs and Lincolnwood’s name is embroidered on Dino’s vest.

Vested Interest’s mission is to provide body armor to canine police officers. Since it was founded in 2009, Vested Interest has provided more than 4,210 vests to K9′s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to dogs in the U.S. that are at least 20 months old and actively working in law enforcement. Each vest is valued at between $1,744-$2,283. The vests weigh between 4 and 5 pounds. The body armor donations are made possible by both private and corporate donations.

You can read more about the K-9 body armor in the Muscatine Police Department’s Facebook post below.

Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dino has received donation of body armor Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dino has...

Posted by Muscatine, IA Police Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

