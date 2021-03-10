Advertisement

Outpatient Joint Replacement

Less-invasive procedures through robotics
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the PSL guest to talk about new technologies and innovations in joint replacement surgeries. Cagle is a member of the board-certified orthopaedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. What this means is that Orthopaedic Specialists has become first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopaedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Watch the segment to learn more from Dr. Cagle about the SmartRobotic™ system. He details the advanced capabilities and precision of utilizing this technology to perform minimally invasive joint replacement. Images of patients are shared and more.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035

