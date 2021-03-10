Police confirm shots fired on 12th Ave. in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline Police are currently investigating a shots-fired incident.

The incident occurred around 9:20 P.M. this evening. When TV6 crew arrived on the scene, police were had 12th Ave. blocked off at 26th St. with multiple squad cars. Police confirmed that reports of shots-fired were correct and that they found two shell casings at the scene.

There are no reported injuries or damages at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and TV6 will continue to update it as we learn more.

