Quad-City Times Bix 7 Road Race returns!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Runners and walkers will return to the iconic Bix course this summer, as race organizers announced March 10, 2021 that an in-person event will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 to celebrate the 47th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Balancing sport and tradition with pandemic precautions is paramount and Bix leaders want Quad-Citians and the running world to know they’re working tirelessly towards this goal.

“We are constantly exploring every option to make this year’s Race a safe and successful event.” said Race Director Michelle Juehring. “I’m proud of the talent & dedication of our committee, staff, local medical & safety experts for crafting a plan to keep the safety of our race participants, volunteers, and spectators of upmost importance. And I’m so happy to say, ‘The Bix is back’ on the streets of Davenport.”

In addition to the 7-mile course, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, Arconic Jr. Bix and Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints will also be held in-person Bix weekend.

The Bix 7 created a Covid-19 Task Force, comprised of Bix leaders, officials from the City of Davenport, experts from Genesis Health System, to make this possible.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of people and our community as a whole. The evolving recommendations of the CDC, local conditions in our area, the COVID situation regionally, and the constantly improving numbers of COVID vaccinations are driving our protocols and rules. We want to make the Bix both safe and enjoyable for participants, volunteers, and the community,” said Dr. Ed Motto, medical director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Other planned changes include a wave start system, extended time runners may be on the course and face masks before the start & after the finish. The Bix team teamed up with world-expert Marcel Altenburg, a crowd science professor at Manchester University, to help implement this plan as has other races such as the Chicago, New York & London Marathons.

The Bix field will be limited to 10,000 participants, but this is subject to change, so prompt registration at www.bix7.com is encouraged to save your spot at the starting line.

Leaders say they are excited to once again offer the virtual Bix option for 2021, as well as two additional features for participants: the ability to ‘switch’ Race categories between in-person and virtual events, and the addition of race insurance.

Additional details will be available at the Quad-City Times Bix7 press conference on April 7th and updates are always online at www.bix7.com.

