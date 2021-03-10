Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, stepping down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Roxanna Moritz said she’s stepping down next month after serving more than 12 years in Scott County. Moritz told TV6 that the recent passage of laws shortening Iowa’s early and Election Day voting helped solidify her decision to retire.

“It has truly been my honor to serve the community,” Moritz said. “I will miss all the great people I have had the opportunity to work with; my staff, the poll workers and all the voters.”

Her retirement date is set for April 23, leaving a vacancy that will need to be filled temporarily until a special election is called.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.