Siren Guidelines for Rock Island, Scott Counties

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - With the threat of severe weather on the way, it’s important to remember that sirens are activated for more than just tornadoes. If your family hears a siren, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, if it is not a scheduled test on the first Tuesday of the month, head inside.

The parameters of severe weather are as follows:

Severe weather is defined as the following and can include one or a combination of the 3. (KWQC)

Under the Quad City Metro outdoor warning system guidelines, outdoor warning sirens will be sounded for tornadoes, thunderstorms with winds at 70 mph or greater, and golf ball or larger sized hail. Winds at this speed could snap or uproot whole trees and hail at that size has the potential to break windows.

For Scott and Rock Island counties the outdoor sirens are sounded when there is a tornado, hail the size of a golf ball or winds at 70 mph.

One thing that also happens in the Quad Cities is that all sirens are activated for a severe weather threat, even if it is on the opposite side of the county. Now is the time to prepare your family with a plan for when severe weather is present. The safest spots inside your home during severe weather are in your basement, an interior bathroom or hall closet.

