Taking Inventory of Your Diet

March is National Nutrition Month
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee returns to highlight that March is National Nutrition Month which is a reminder to all that we should try to eat better for overall health and wellbeing. This is the first of two segments on the topic during Schaeffer’s visit to PSL on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Watch the segment to learn that it is important to “Personalize Your Plate” to find nutritious options that work for your tastes. Ideas to keep in mind:

  • Fill half your plate with fruits & veggies
  • Experiment with different grains
  • Choose lean proteins
  • Complete your meal with dairy
  • And be sure to include foods/recipes from various cultures (Asian, Indian, Greek, etc.)

