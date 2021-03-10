Windy and mild ahead of strong cold front today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Light rain will continue to lift north through the area this morning before leading to a mostly dry and windy day in the QCA. Winds will pick up from the south and gust close to 40mph. Outdoor burning is discouraged again today because of the strong south winds. More rain and rumbles of thunder will be possible closer to sunset and shortly thereafter as the strong cold front arrives. Any rain will wrap up very early Thursday morning and clouds will clear out by midday as well. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week, but still warmer than normal in the mid to low 50s. Another strong system looks to arrive Sunday into Monday. This one could bring us mainly rain, but few flakes may mix in during the cool overnight hours.

TODAY: Windy and mild. High: 68º. Wind: S 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 44°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 55º.

