Advertisement

Wounded Heroes Documentary

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Joining PSL from Los Angeles is Michael Gier, Director/Producer of the documentary film, Wounded Heroes.

Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) among veterans is a serious problem with over 20 veterans a day taking their lives by suicide.  Most are given prescription drugs but as many veterans have said, medication is just a band-aid over a wound that will never heal. Additionally, many of these drugs have serious side effects including depression, suicidal tendencies, and more.

Wounded Heroes is available for viewing over various platforms such as Amazon, You Tube, iTunes, VUDU, and Google Play.

This is an interview with CTV News, Canada's biggest network, that broadcast live nationally yesterday about our Wounded...

Posted by Wounded Heroes Documentary on Sunday, March 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lockdown has been lifted in Davenport after Central High School was notified about a...
Lockdown lifted at Central High School in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer

Latest News

Eligible to anyone 18-64 with pre-existing conditions or 65 and older, who work or live in...
Louisa County Health Dept. scheduling vaccine appointments on March 11th
U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive
Officials with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department said the mulch can be picked up at...
Free mulch available through Moline Parks and Recreation
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County to hold vaccination clinic for the disabled and their caretakers March 10