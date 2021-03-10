DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Joining PSL from Los Angeles is Michael Gier, Director/Producer of the documentary film, Wounded Heroes.

Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) among veterans is a serious problem with over 20 veterans a day taking their lives by suicide. Most are given prescription drugs but as many veterans have said, medication is just a band-aid over a wound that will never heal. Additionally, many of these drugs have serious side effects including depression, suicidal tendencies, and more.

Wounded Heroes is available for viewing over various platforms such as Amazon, You Tube, iTunes, VUDU, and Google Play.

This is an interview with CTV News, Canada's biggest network, that broadcast live nationally yesterday about our Wounded... Posted by Wounded Heroes Documentary on Sunday, March 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.