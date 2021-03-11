Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party at Harrington’s Pub

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -United States

Harrington’s Pub is having their annual St. Patrick’s Day party in 2021 (after COVID cancelled last year’s event). Revelers need to know it is happening all day on Saturday, March 13th from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Troy Gutknecht joins PSL (from the pub) to highlight the party featuring complementary corned beef and cabbage at noon (while supplies last). Other aspects of the celebrations is music all day/night and $3 Domestic Tallboys, $5 Guinness Draughts, and $5 Jameson. Don’t forget to grab this years t-shirt!

Harrington’s Pub / 2321 Cumberland Square Dr / Bettendorf, IA 52722 /