Breezy and cooler today

More rain and maybe snow by Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures today will be cooler thanks to the cold front that passed overnight, so we have to say goodbye to the 70s for the time being. Skies will partially clear through the afternoon and highs will be in the mid-50s. The breezy conditions will calm later this afternoon and light winds are expected for Friday. Highs will still be in the low to mid 50s through Saturday. There will be another system that arrives Sunday that will first bring rain and when temperatures cool a wintry mix/snow late Sunday. There is still time for this system to change, but as of right now the wintry mix is expected to continue into parts of Monday. Overall low temperatures will be near 30 degrees with next week highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler. High: 54º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 31°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 55º.

