Breezy and cooler today

More rain and maybe snow by Sunday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Rain has come to an end over our area early this morning and now skies are gradually clearing leading to a lot of sunshine today.  Highs will be much cooler thanks to NW winds, but they’re still above normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 50s.  We will have another day or two in the 50s Friday and Saturday before our next major system arrives.  This next system will bring rain to the region Sunday, wintry mix Sunday night, before changing back to rain on Monday  morning.  It is still too far out for exact specifics, but don’t be surprised if there are slick roads early Monday.  Any snowfall won’t stick around long as it changes back to rain on Monday and temps warm into the mid 40s.  Most days next week will be dry with seasonally cool temps in the mid to low 40s.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler.  High: 55º.  Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 31°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 55º.

