CASI Blarney Bash Auction

The Center for Active Seniors has once again had to adjust plans for their annual CASI St. Patrick’s festivities. One year after being canceled, this year’s race is being postponed to August 28, 2021. The race is the largest fundraiser for the organization that works on behalf of Quad Cities area seniors, so instead, CASI is holding the Blarney Bash 2021: Continuing CASI’s Mission Online Auction from March 11-13 (see specific start and end times below).

Laura Kopp, President & CEO of Center for Active Seniors, is the PSL guest to talk in detail about this virtual event that is very important for supporting QCA seniors. Many of the great things up for auction are featured (like homemade quilts, wine, chocolates, handyman services, beautiful jewelry items, and so-o-o much more!).

Special note: CASI was forced to close last year on St. Patrick’s Day due to COVID. To mark that occasion, CASI is REOPENING next Wednesday, March 17th!!! They are calling it a “soft reopening” with adjusted hours and limited activities utilizing safety protocol.

Here’s what you need to know:

Participants can bid on great packages/merchandise starting on Thursday, March 11, at noon with

Bids close on Saturday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m .

Proceeds from the virtual auction will go directly to support CASI’s programs and senior services.

To register for for the Blarney Bash or see a few examples of the great packages, visit this website.

CASI can also be followed on Facebook for more information and the latest news on this event and other things related to the center.

Center for Active Seniors, Inc. / 1035 W. Kimberly Rd. / Davenport, IA 52806 / (563) 386-7477

//Bidpal.net/BlarneyBash <<LINK FOR AUCTION SITE

