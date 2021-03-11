Advertisement

Cocoa Dream Irish Cream

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

To get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Paula Sands wanted to share a (boozy but oh-so delicious) family favorite! She got it from her sister’s mother-in-law, Lorraine. Watch the video to see how Paula incorporates all six ingredients with a whisk. Cheers!

COCOA DREAM IRISH CREAM

  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 pint half & half
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa
  • 3/4 cup rum
  • 1/2 cup whiskey

Mix the cocoa with the sweetened condensed milk first, then whisk in the vanilla, half & half, rum, & whiskey.

Feel free to decrease alcohol amount, if preferred, but still use both liquors for the fullest flavor.

Store in the refrigerator. Mason jars are best as the cocoa does settle to the bottom. Having it in a jar allows you to just shake it well before serving.

Pour it over ice or straight up....or in coffee?!? YUM. Enjoy.

