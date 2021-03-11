Covid relief bill gets sent to President Joe Biden for his signature

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign-off on the the $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill Friday afternoon.

It passed with a final vote in the U.S. House Wednesday night.

The legislation will grant $1,400 in direct payments to individuals making under $75,000.

With $2,800 to married couples who make less than $150,000.

Individuals making up to $80,000 and joint filers up to $160,000 will get some money but not the full amount.

The bill provides $300 a week in enhanced jobless benefits through September 6, 2021.

It would expand the annual child tax credit to $3,600 for children up to age 5 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17.

”This is a momentous day in the history of our country because we have passed the history, consequential and transformative legislation,” said Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sources say those with direct deposit are likely to receive payments first, those without direct deposit will get payments in the mail.

To calculate how much your stimulus package will be you can use this calculator tool.

The bill will also include $125 billion for k-12 schools and nearly $40 billion for higher education.

It will provide $39 billion in child care grants, $25 billion in rental assistance and $30 billion for public transit.

This is the first Covid Relief Bill to pass without any republican support.

GOP lawmakers say too much of the $1.9 Trillion bill does not go directly to covid relief.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, this package could be the final relief bill needed, if the Coronavirus stops mutating.

This bill is seen as Biden’s first legislative victory since he took office less than two months ago.

