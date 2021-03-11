Davenport public housing property sale proceeds to fund Juvenile Assessment Center, other community initiatives

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is selling the Heritage housing facility and plans to reinvest the proceeds back into community programs.

The city expects to sell the downtown public housing property for about $6 million.

“It will continue as affordable housing, so that won’t change the use of it. The city just won’t be the landlord anymore,” Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said, “The sale of the Heritage property provides a unique opportunity to the City of Davenport to invest in creative programs that will make a substantial impact in our community.”

A task force created by the city is recommending $4.5 million of that go towards a multi-pronged approach to address vacant and abandoned properties and parcels within the city; $500,000 for loans or grants to small businesses, specifically targeting older commercial corridors; and $1 million to kickstart the Juvenile Assessment Center programming.

City of Davenport Task Force recommendations for sale proceeds of Heritage property.

Meginnis said urban revitalization has been a top goal of the city council for several years.

“We hope this program will bring other investors to the table. We want to use the money to grow more money,” she said.

Another goal of city leaders is the creation of the Juvenile Assessment Center. Mayor Mike Matson called it an organizational, comprehensive effort to help youth get back on the right track.

“Is it a mental health issue with someone, is it a poverty issue, is it a family issue,” Mayor Matson said, “It’s just a comprehensive effort with our non-profit folks, with the city, with our community, with law enforcement, to assess and work with our youth to get them going on the right path.”

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski has previously talked about a need for this type of program in the community. At a press conference on Feb. 26 following a shooting that left a 14 year old dead, Chief Sikorski called it a community effort.

“If we as a community really want this to change and want this violence to slow down and stop and to keep our young people out of this, our community has to really take charge and be involved in prevention,” he said.

The sale of the Heritage property is not expected to be finalized until Summer. Mayor Matson hopes the Juvenile Assessment Center will become a reality within months.

