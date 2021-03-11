Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths Thursday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,700 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths.

The deaths include a Bureau County woman in her 60s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,204,409 people have tested positive for the virus and 20,863 people have died.

As of Wednesday night, 1,118 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 231 were in the intensive care unit and 102 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.5%.

IDPH also reported that 3,680,703 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,306,561 people, 10.25% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,166 doses.  On Wednesday, 112,776 doses were administered in Illinois.

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau9,1213,0969.38%
Carroll3,2041,0387.25%
Henderson1,0653755.59%
Henry15,6145,53311.27%
Jo Daviess5,3701,7978.41%
Knox18,2807,58515.14%
McDonough8,8043,40111.35%
Mercer4,9771,76711.33%
Rock Island37,61214,0239.77%
Stark1,78264811.94%
Warren5,3972,16712.72%
Whiteside15,5095,64110.14%
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
Police Lights
Arrests made after crash in Moline
26th St. and 12th Ave. were blocked off for some time but are now open to traffic.
Police respond to confirmed gunfire incident on 12th Avenue in Moline
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said she is stepping-down earlier than anticipated, in...
Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, stepping down
Davenport Police have blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Davenport sees three separate gunfire incidents in less than nine hours

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 412 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over 24 hours
Rock Island County Health Department officials on Thursday announced the state-run COVID-19...
State-run COVID testing in Rock Island Co. canceled
Road work will begin on North Cherry Street in Galesburg on Monday, March 15.
Sanitary sewer repair to close portion of street in Galesburg