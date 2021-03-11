Illinois officials report 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,700 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths.

The deaths include a Bureau County woman in her 60s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,204,409 people have tested positive for the virus and 20,863 people have died.

As of Wednesday night, 1,118 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 231 were in the intensive care unit and 102 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.5%.

IDPH also reported that 3,680,703 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,306,561 people, 10.25% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,166 doses. On Wednesday, 112,776 doses were administered in Illinois.

County Total Doses Administered County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Bureau 9,121 3,096 9.38% Carroll 3,204 1,038 7.25% Henderson 1,065 375 5.59% Henry 15,614 5,533 11.27% Jo Daviess 5,370 1,797 8.41% Knox 18,280 7,585 15.14% McDonough 8,804 3,401 11.35% Mercer 4,977 1,767 11.33% Rock Island 37,612 14,023 9.77% Stark 1,782 648 11.94% Warren 5,397 2,167 12.72% Whiteside 15,509 5,641 10.14%

