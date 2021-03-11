Iowa officials report 412 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over 24 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 412 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 341,421 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,620 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.9% and the seven-day positivity rate was 4%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:
- Total individuals tested: 1,587,922 (4,202,242 total tests)
- Total recovered: 322,995
- Hospitalizations: 166, down seven from Wednesday.
- ICU patients: 42, up from 39 Wednesday.
- Admitted over the last 24 hours: 29
- On a ventilator: 12
Officials also reported that 963,787 doses - 925,945 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide.
As of Thursday afternoon, 630,772 Iowans, nearly 20% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 313,869 Iowans, 9.95% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
Iowa officials are now reporting the number of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines in addition to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna series.
According to the state website, 18,696 Iowans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.
|County
|Total Doses Administered to County Residents
|County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Scott
|43,659
|29,278
|16.93%
|14,676
|8.49%
|Muscatine
|10,828
|8,224
|19.28%
|3,756
|8.80%
|Clinton
|11,568
|8,276
|19.40%
|3,363
|7.24%
|Des Moines
|12,551
|8,201
|21.04%
|4,401
|11.29%
|Lee
|8,777
|6,421
|19.07%
|2,490
|7.40%
|Henry
|4,844
|3,535
|17.72%
|1,371
|6.87%
|Jackson
|5,817
|4,299
|22.12%
|1,525
|7.85%
|Cedar
|6,377
|4,407
|23.66%
|2,041
|10.96%
|Louisa
|3,104
|2,391
|21.67%
|1,275
|11.55%
