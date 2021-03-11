Advertisement

Iowa officials report 412 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 412 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 341,421 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,620 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.9% and the seven-day positivity rate was 4%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

  • Total individuals tested: 1,587,922 (4,202,242 total tests)
  • Total recovered: 322,995
  • Hospitalizations: 166, down seven from Wednesday.
  • ICU patients: 42, up from 39 Wednesday.
  • Admitted over the last 24 hours: 29
  • On a ventilator: 12

Officials also reported that 963,787 doses - 925,945 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide.

As of Thursday afternoon, 630,772 Iowans, nearly 20% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 313,869 Iowans, 9.95% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Iowa officials are now reporting the number of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines in addition to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna series.

According to the state website, 18,696 Iowans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

CountyTotal Doses Administered to County ResidentsCounty Residents Receiving at Least One Dose% of County Residents Receiving at Least One DoseCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Scott43,65929,27816.93%14,6768.49%
Muscatine10,8288,22419.28%3,7568.80%
Clinton11,5688,27619.40%3,3637.24%
Des Moines12,5518,20121.04%4,40111.29%
Lee8,7776,42119.07%2,4907.40%
Henry4,8443,53517.72%1,3716.87%
Jackson5,8174,29922.12%1,5257.85%
Cedar6,3774,40723.66%2,04110.96%
Louisa3,1042,39121.67%1,27511.55%
