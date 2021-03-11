Iowa officials report 412 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 412 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 341,421 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,620 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.9% and the seven-day positivity rate was 4%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

Total individuals tested: 1,587,922 (4,202,242 total tests)

Total recovered: 322,995

Hospitalizations: 166, down seven from Wednesday.

ICU patients: 42, up from 39 Wednesday.

Admitted over the last 24 hours: 29

On a ventilator: 12

Officials also reported that 963,787 doses - 925,945 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide.

As of Thursday afternoon, 630,772 Iowans, nearly 20% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 313,869 Iowans, 9.95% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Iowa officials are now reporting the number of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines in addition to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna series.

According to the state website, 18,696 Iowans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

County Total Doses Administered to County Residents County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose % of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Scott 43,659 29,278 16.93% 14,676 8.49% Muscatine 10,828 8,224 19.28% 3,756 8.80% Clinton 11,568 8,276 19.40% 3,363 7.24% Des Moines 12,551 8,201 21.04% 4,401 11.29% Lee 8,777 6,421 19.07% 2,490 7.40% Henry 4,844 3,535 17.72% 1,371 6.87% Jackson 5,817 4,299 22.12% 1,525 7.85% Cedar 6,377 4,407 23.66% 2,041 10.96% Louisa 3,104 2,391 21.67% 1,275 11.55%

