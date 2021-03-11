Irish Dance Classes

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -

Trea Champagne of Champagne Academy of Irish Dance joins PSL to talk about some fun dance classes being offered in Bishop Hill, Illinois, on Monday nights. These classes are open to all people over 3 years of age (so children are welcome!).

Learn to Irish Dance--5-week session begins Monday, March 22 in Bishop Hill at Creative Commons. Sign up online at the website: https://champagneirishdance.com/?fbclid=IwAR052VXc3gBqQRkQm3SnxLlO8cOaZCuHYfEj5OxWLx1uGgA8vl_C4apdf5w

This dance academy will also being doing a special Facebook Live event on Sunday, March 14th, starting at 5 p.m. (more below)

