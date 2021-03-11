Advertisement

Irish Dance Classes

People of all ages can learn in Bishop Hill
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -

Trea Champagne of Champagne Academy of Irish Dance joins PSL to talk about some fun dance classes being offered in Bishop Hill, Illinois, on Monday nights. These classes are open to all people over 3 years of age (so children are welcome!).

Learn to Irish Dance--5-week session begins Monday, March 22 in Bishop Hill at Creative Commons. Sign up online at the website: https://champagneirishdance.com/?fbclid=IwAR052VXc3gBqQRkQm3SnxLlO8cOaZCuHYfEj5OxWLx1uGgA8vl_C4apdf5w

This dance academy will also being doing a special Facebook Live event on Sunday, March 14th, starting at 5 p.m. (more below)

Not to miss! Hope you can join us! ☘️🎶💜

Posted by Champagne Academy of Irish Dance on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
Police Lights
Arrests made after crash in Moline
26th St. and 12th Ave. were blocked off for some time but are now open to traffic.
Police respond to confirmed gunfire incident on 12th Avenue in Moline
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said she is stepping-down earlier than anticipated, in...
Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, stepping down
Davenport Police have blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Davenport sees three separate gunfire incidents in less than nine hours

Latest News

Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth
Dealing with Difficult Family Members
Simple Tips for How to Reconnect
stimulus checks
Covid relief bill gets sent to President Joe Biden for his signature
Irish Flair Brunch at Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport.
Irish Flair Brunch