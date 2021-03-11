Irish Flair Brunch

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Liz Quinn of Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport joins PSL to invite viewers to enjoy a special St. Patrick’s Day inspired Sunday March Brunch with “Irish Flair” on March 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It promises to be a tasty Sunday Irish meal with a glass of wine or wine spritzer and 5-star service included with your ticket (reserve a ticket below). They will be seating 10 people at one time. Pick the 1 1/2 hour time slot that works best for you.

The Menu….

Corned beef, cabbage and spuds marinated in White Collar Crime white wine to bring out the herbs and flavors.

Fruit soaked in Blushing Testimony wine

Freshly made bread pudding caramelized with our “whiskey wine” Not Guilty.

Glass of wine or wine spritzer

Cost: $24.00

Website for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-brunch-at-wide-river-in-the-village-tickets-143402630127

Wide River Winery / 1128 Mound St / Davenport, IA / Davenport: 563-888-5379

