Irish Flair Brunch
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Liz Quinn of Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport joins PSL to invite viewers to enjoy a special St. Patrick’s Day inspired Sunday March Brunch with “Irish Flair” on March 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It promises to be a tasty Sunday Irish meal with a glass of wine or wine spritzer and 5-star service included with your ticket (reserve a ticket below). They will be seating 10 people at one time. Pick the 1 1/2 hour time slot that works best for you.
The Menu….
- Corned beef, cabbage and spuds marinated in White Collar Crime white wine to bring out the herbs and flavors.
- Fruit soaked in Blushing Testimony wine
- Freshly made bread pudding caramelized with our “whiskey wine” Not Guilty.
- Glass of wine or wine spritzer
Cost: $24.00
Website for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-brunch-at-wide-river-in-the-village-tickets-143402630127
Wide River Winery / 1128 Mound St / Davenport, IA / Davenport: 563-888-5379
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.