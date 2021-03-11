Advertisement

Irish Flair Brunch

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Liz Quinn of Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport joins PSL to invite viewers to enjoy a special St. Patrick’s Day inspired Sunday March Brunch with “Irish Flair” on March 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It promises to be a tasty Sunday Irish meal with a glass of wine or wine spritzer and 5-star service included with your ticket (reserve a ticket below). They will be seating 10 people at one time. Pick the 1 1/2 hour time slot that works best for you.

The Menu….

  • Corned beef, cabbage and spuds marinated in White Collar Crime white wine to bring out the herbs and flavors.
  • Fruit soaked in Blushing Testimony wine
  • Freshly made bread pudding caramelized with our “whiskey wine” Not Guilty.
  • Glass of wine or wine spritzer

Cost: $24.00

Website for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-brunch-at-wide-river-in-the-village-tickets-143402630127

Wide River Winery / 1128 Mound St / Davenport, IA / Davenport: 563-888-5379

