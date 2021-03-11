Moline mayoral race debate

Advertisement

Mayor Stephanie Acri discusses the issues with challenger Sangeetha Rayapati
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Consolidated Election is being held April 6, 2021, but early voting starts Friday, March 12 in Rock Island County. One of the contested races is for mayor of Moline. The Dispatch-Argus recently held a debate between Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and challenger Sangeetha Rayapati, who is a member of the Moline-Coal Valley School Board and a music teacher at Augustana College.

The candidates covered a wide variety of topics including the high turnover of city employees since Acri took office, including the unfilled position for city administrator.

“There have been situations associated with the city administrator position. I feel like I didn’t ask the right questions that perhaps could have guided us in the right direction, but I can tell you that we will have a high quality city administrator and we’re not going to give up until we achieve that goal,” said Acri.

“The constant turnover of staff and the public fights that are picked by elected leaders degrades the trust that the community has in its leaders, in what’s happening at city hall,“ said Rayapati.

The candidates also discussed the Western Illinois University Riverfront campus, high speed rail, and development of the property occupied by the old I-74 Bridge.

You can watch the debate by using the link below:

https://qconline.com/news/watch-now-2021-moline-mayoral-debate/video_844fd290-0c2a-5d85-b113-b1b78bd3afb8.html

