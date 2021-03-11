Pharmacy to open in Cambridge, bringing more health care access to rural areas

CAMBRIDGE, Il., (KWQC) - More access to health care is coming to Henry County, Illinois. Ridgewood Pharmacy will open its doors this spring, making it the only pharmacy in the village of Cambridge.

“It’s a chance for us to expand and to bring our services and some value to the community,” says Donna Merideth, a pharmacist at Ridgewood.

Cambridge has been without a pharmacy since 2018, forcing residents to travel for health care.

“A lot of the small towns can’t support or can’t find a local pharmacist in their community to live there and to practice there so this is the best of both worlds really,” says Merideth.

The pharmacy will also use telehealth to reach even more people and make it accessible during COVID-19.

“It’s a little different than a normal pharmacy. They will have access to me as a pharmacist full-time. I will be based out of our Alwood store, that’s where I will be most of the time and we will communicate via technology,” Merideth says.

Ridgewood will use online services to check prescriptions and answer questions remotely. It will also function as a traditional drugstore.

“We will be able to provide a full line of pharmaceuticals and over the counters. Hoping to have a large giftware selection for them as well. We will be able to provide vaccination services and compounding services,” says Merideth.

The pharmacy is planning to open on May 1.

